Enemy attack on Dnipro: four dead and 27 injured
Kyiv • UNN
Four people were killed and 27 injured, two of them in serious condition, as a result of the attack by Russian troops on Dnipro.
The death toll from the morning attack on Dnipro by the Russian army has risen to 4. There are also 27 injured, two in serious condition. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA, Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.
4 dead due to the morning Russian attack on Dnipro. 27 people were injured. 11 of them are hospitalized. Two of them are in serious condition
Earlier, three people were reported dead and 18 wounded, including a 14-year-old girl, as a result of a missile and drone attack by Russian troops on Dnipro.