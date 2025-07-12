Employee of Snyatyn City Council and head of one of the pharmacies: what is known about those killed as a result of the Russian strike on Chernivtsi
As a result of the Russian strike on Chernivtsi, 43-year-old Svyatoslav Lazarenko, an employee of the Snyatyn City Council, and 26-year-old Diana Kravchenko, head of a pharmacy, were killed. The attack also damaged buildings and cars, and 14 people were injured.
As a result of the Russian attack on Chernivtsi, an employee of the Sniatyn City Council of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast and the head of one of Chernivtsi's pharmacies died. This was reported by the head of the Chernivtsi Oblast Military Administration, Ruslan Zaparanuk, as reported by UNN.
As a result of today's Russian strike on Chernivtsi, two civilians died. 43-year-old Sviatoslav Lazarenko, an employee of the Sniatyn City Council of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. 26-year-old Diana Kravchenko, head of one of Chernivtsi's pharmacies.
He also expressed deep and sincere condolences to the relatives and friends.
Russian troops launched an attack on Chernivtsi and the region, damaging administrative buildings, residential buildings, and cars. As a result of the attack, two people died and 14 were injured.
The head of the Chernivtsi Oblast Military Administration, Ruslan Zaparanuk, refuted information about the death of two more seriously wounded, confirming that the number of fatalities from the Russian attack in Chernivtsi is two. Doctors continue to fight for the lives of all seriously wounded.