Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
July 11, 07:13 PM • 24243 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 11, 02:42 PM • 142943 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 151253 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 149361 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 101085 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 83080 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 72328 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 62746 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 49832 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 39183 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Employee of Snyatyn City Council and head of one of the pharmacies: what is known about those killed as a result of the Russian strike on Chernivtsi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 860 views

As a result of the Russian strike on Chernivtsi, 43-year-old Svyatoslav Lazarenko, an employee of the Snyatyn City Council, and 26-year-old Diana Kravchenko, head of a pharmacy, were killed. The attack also damaged buildings and cars, and 14 people were injured.

Employee of Snyatyn City Council and head of one of the pharmacies: what is known about those killed as a result of the Russian strike on Chernivtsi

As a result of the Russian attack on Chernivtsi, an employee of the Sniatyn City Council of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast and the head of one of Chernivtsi's pharmacies died. This was reported by the head of the Chernivtsi Oblast Military Administration, Ruslan Zaparanuk, as reported by UNN.

As a result of today's Russian strike on Chernivtsi, two civilians died. 43-year-old Sviatoslav Lazarenko, an employee of the Sniatyn City Council of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. 26-year-old Diana Kravchenko, head of one of Chernivtsi's pharmacies.

- reported the head of the Oblast Military Administration.

He also expressed deep and sincere condolences to the relatives and friends.

July 13 declared a day of mourning in Chernivtsi for those killed in the Russian attack12.07.25, 12:23 • 3120 views

Addition

Russian troops launched an attack on Chernivtsi and the region, damaging administrative buildings, residential buildings, and cars. As a result of the attack, two people died and 14 were injured.

The head of the Chernivtsi Oblast Military Administration, Ruslan Zaparanuk, refuted information about the death of two more seriously wounded, confirming that the number of fatalities from the Russian attack in Chernivtsi is two. Doctors continue to fight for the lives of all seriously wounded.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Chernivtsi
