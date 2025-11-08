Emergency rescue operations completed in Dnipro, body of a man recovered from under the rubble

ukenru
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
02:50 PM • 12883 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
02:33 PM • 20763 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 43590 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 78697 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 86167 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 119752 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 93017 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 73724 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 25911 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 181 combat engagements during the dayNovember 8, 07:06 AM • 11838 views
US granted Hungary sanctions waiver against Russia after warm Trump-Orban meeting - ReutersNovember 8, 08:15 AM • 14071 views
406 out of 458 enemy drones and 9 out of 45 missiles were neutralized over Ukraine; Russia attacked mainly with ballistic missiles.November 8, 08:51 AM • 27373 views
US will not participate in G20 summit in South Africa - Trump10:43 AM • 30275 views
Departure abroad and entry impossible: database failure occurred - State Border Guard Service11:44 AM • 32579 views
Emergency rescue operations completed in Dnipro, body of a man recovered from under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Dnipro after the night Russian attack. The body of a man was recovered from under the rubble of a high-rise building; in total, 3 people died and 12 were injured, including 2 children.

Emergency rescue operations completed in Dnipro, body of a man recovered from under the rubble

In Dnipro, rescuers recovered the body of a man from under the rubble of a high-rise building, and emergency rescue operations have been completed, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

In total, as a result of the night Russian attack on Dnipro, 3 people died, 12 people were injured, including 2 children.

The enemy strike destroyed apartments from the 4th to the 6th floors.

Emergency rescue operations have been completed. More than 100 rescuers and 28 units of equipment worked at the scene.

- summarized the State Emergency Service.

Dnipropetrovsk declared two days of mourning for the victims of the massive Russian attack

Antonina Tumanova

Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Dnipro