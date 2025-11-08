Emergency rescue operations completed in Dnipro, body of a man recovered from under the rubble

In Dnipro, rescuers recovered the body of a man from under the rubble of a high-rise building, and emergency rescue operations have been completed, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

In total, as a result of the night Russian attack on Dnipro, 3 people died, 12 people were injured, including 2 children.

The enemy strike destroyed apartments from the 4th to the 6th floors.

Emergency rescue operations have been completed. More than 100 rescuers and 28 units of equipment worked at the scene. - summarized the State Emergency Service.

Dnipropetrovsk declared two days of mourning for the victims of the massive Russian attack