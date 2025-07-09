$41.850.05
ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Emergency power outage in Mykolaiv Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 167 views

An emergency power outage, unrelated to shelling, occurred in Mykolaiv Oblast. All services are working to restore power.

Emergency power outage in Mykolaiv Oblast

An emergency power outage occurred in Mykolaiv Oblast, Vitaliy Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Wednesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Preliminary, the emergency power outage is not related to shelling in the region

- Kim wrote.

"Friends, there was an emergency power outage. All necessary services are working!" - wrote Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych on Telegram.

Addition

According to the Ministry of Energy, as of July 9, the system is balanced. Electricity consumption continues to grow due to hot weather. At the same time, no planned restrictions for consumers are foreseen.

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption on the morning of July 9 was 3.1% higher than at the same time the previous day. "The reason is hot weather throughout Ukraine, which leads to the use of air conditioners. And also - high cloudiness in some regions, which leads to a decrease in the efficiency of household solar power plants," the company noted.

Ukrenergo indicated that there is a need for economical electricity consumption from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

