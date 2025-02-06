Emergency outages in a number of regions: Ukrenergo explains the reasons

In some regions of Ukraine, emergency power outages have to be implemented. This is due to the consequences of Russian attacks on generation facilities and power grids.

This was reported by Ukrenergo, UNN.

Who is subject to disconnection?

First of all, industrial consumers are disconnected (where possible) - , the statement said.

First of all, industrial consumers are disconnected, if possible. At the same time, household consumers are not currently restricted, except in cases where accidents occur directly in the networks of regional power distribution companies. When will the power supply be restored?

Emergency blackouts are canceled as soon as the situation in the power system stabilizes. Ukrenergo reminded that it is important to use electricity sparingly after supply is restored, especially in the regions where restrictions were imposed.

This will help avoid new outages and reduce the load on the grid.

On February 6, in the morning, schedules of emergency power outages were reintroduced in a number of regions of Ukraine.