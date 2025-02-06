Emergency outages in a number of regions: Ukrenergo explains the reasons

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 50889 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100054 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103624 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 119804 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101215 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126986 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103077 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113254 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116871 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160497 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104568 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100646 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 75799 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108763 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103075 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 119815 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126992 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160502 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150744 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182908 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103080 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108766 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137482 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139264 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167133 views
Emergency outages in a number of regions: Ukrenergo explains the reasons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54775 views

In some regions of Ukraine, there are emergency power outages due to the consequences of Russian attacks. Industrial consumers are cut off first, while household consumers are cut off only in case of accidents in the networks of regional power distribution companies.

In some regions of Ukraine, emergency power outages have to be implemented. This is due to the consequences of Russian attacks on generation facilities and power grids.

This was reported by Ukrenergo, UNN

Who is subject to disconnection?

First of all, industrial consumers are disconnected (where possible)

- , the statement said.

First of all, industrial consumers are disconnected, if possible. At the same time, household consumers are not currently restricted, except in cases where accidents occur directly in the networks of regional power distribution companies. When will the power supply be restored?

Emergency blackouts are canceled as soon as the situation in the power system stabilizes. Ukrenergo reminded that it is important to use electricity sparingly after supply is restored, especially in the regions where restrictions were imposed.

This will help avoid new outages and reduce the load on the grid.

Recall

On February 6, in the morning, schedules of emergency power outages were reintroduced in a number of regions of Ukraine. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWar
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine

