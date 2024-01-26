ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Emergency meeting of the Security Council: UN unable to establish circumstances of IL-76 crash

Emergency meeting of the Security Council: UN unable to establish circumstances of IL-76 crash

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 115967 views

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting where Russia and Ukraine exchanged accusations about the downing of the IL-76. The UN could not confirm the circumstances of the crash or the validity of the claims made by either country.

Yesterday, the UN Security Council held a meeting at which Russia and Ukraine exchanged mutual accusations regarding the downing of the IL-76 aircraft, and the UN said it was unable to establish the circumstances of the crash. This was reported by the UN press service, UNN reports .

The United Nations is unable to verify reports or the circumstances of the disaster

- said Rosemary A. DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Peacebuilding.

Details

The report says that the UN is unable to verify the veracity of the statements of either Russia or Ukraine regarding the downing of the IL-76 plane, which allegedly carried Ukrainian prisoners of war, because both sides are conducting separate investigations.

At the meeting, the representative of Ukraine emphasized that "the only root cause of all atrocities, all deaths and destruction is Russia's war of aggression and its intention to destroy Ukrainian statehood." In addition, according to her, if there were Ukrainian prisoners of war on board the downed plane, then this is  "the first time Russia has used a human shield in the air to cover the transportation of missiles." 

In turn, a representative of the Russian Federation called the incident a "deliberate, premeditated crime" and said that Ukraine was allegedly aware of the method of transportation of prisoners of war. He also added that Western countries could be involved in the incident, as they had been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Image

Most Security Council members supported Ukraine's rhetoric that Russian aggression is the primary source of all disasters. In general, delegates expressed deep concern over the incident, noting the obligation of states under international law to protect prisoners of war. Many also called for an impartial investigation into the circumstances.

Recall

On January 24, an Il-76 military aircraft crashed near Belgorod, Russia. Later, the Russian Federation made a statement that there were allegedly Ukrainian prisoners on board.

However, Ukraine did not receive any reports from Russia that the IL-76 was carrying prisoners or a request for airspace.

Subsequently, Russia demanded an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council and opened a criminal case over the disaster

IL-76 crash: Ombudsman says there are some "discrepancies" in Russia's "list" of Ukrainian prisoners of war25.01.24, 21:15 • 33935 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

WarPolitics

