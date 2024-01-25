IL-76 crash: Ombudsman says there are some "discrepancies" in Russia's "list" of Ukrainian prisoners of war

Some Ukrainian prisoners of war from the list of people allegedly on board the IL-76 plane that crashed in the Belgorod region yesterday have already been exchanged. This was reported by Sky News with reference to the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

"Yes, we have found Ukrainian citizens on the list who have been exchanged before," said Dmytro Lubinets.

Recall

On January 24, an Il-76 military aircraft crashed near Belgorod in Russia. Subsequently, the Russian Federation statedthat there were allegedly Ukrainian prisoners on board and opened criminal proceedings.

However, Ukraine did not receive from Russia either reports that there were prisoners on board the Il-76 or a request for a ceasefire.

