Emergency blackouts in Kharkiv and Poltava regions canceled

Emergency power outages in Kharkiv and Poltava regions have been canceled, Ukrenergo reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

Previously

Ukrenergo reported that due to the consequences of the shelling, emergency shutdowns were introduced in parts of Kharkiv and Poltava regions from 10:15 a.m. to prevent overloading of equipment and reduce voltage in the power company's networks.

