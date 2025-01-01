Elon Musk's new X nickname "Cæcus Maximus" has caused a stir in the crypto market

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 65798 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 152321 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130012 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137440 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135677 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174142 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111215 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166397 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104560 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113985 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Elon Musk's new X nickname "Cæcus Maximus" has caused a stir in the crypto market

Elon Musk's new X nickname "Cæcus Maximus" has caused a stir in the crypto market

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31319 views

Elon Musk updated his profile on X, changing his nickname and adding a Pepe the Frog meme image. This caused a rise in the value of the eponymous meme coin PEPE on the cryptocurrency market.

Billionaire Elon Musk recently changed his nickname on his social platform X to "Kekius Maximus". This caused a stir in the cryptocurrency market, writes UNN referring to the BBC.

Details

Elon Musk did not provide any explanation for the change of nickname or the new profile picture, which depicts the Pepe the Frog meme character - a meme used by far-right groups.

This move by the billionaire caused a stir in the cryptocurrency world, leading to a sharp rise in the value of the eponymous meme coin - a digital currency inspired by internet memes, which has the same name.

Image

The PEPE meme, originally created by artist Matt Furie, has undergone a cultural evolution, becoming the basis of internet humor and a point of unity for various online communities. In 2023, the PEPE meme coin emerged as a decentralized cryptocurrency inspired by the meme, quickly gaining popularity among investors seeking to replicate the success of other meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

After Musk changed his profile picture, the meme coin began to rise.

Previously, Musk had influenced cryptocurrency prices with his comments on social media, but it was unclear whether he had any connection to this particular meme coin.

Add

"Kekius" is derived from "kek", which roughly means "to laugh loudly", a word often used among gamers, but now often associated with the far-right.

"Kek" is also the name of the ancient Egyptian god of darkness, sometimes depicted with a frog's head.

Many associate "Maximus" with the name of Russell Crowe's character in the film "Gladiator" - Maximus Decimus Meridius.

Musk's new profile picture depicts Pepe in Roman military attire holding a gaming console.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyNews of the WorldTechnologies
elon-muskElon Musk

Contact us about advertising