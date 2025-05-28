Elon Musk's artificial intelligence chatbot will appear in Telegram

Telegram founder Pavel Durov announced that he has agreed with billionaire Elon Musk on cooperation. Telegram will have a chatbot with artificial intelligence. This is reported by UNN with reference to Pavel Durov's message in Telegram.

This summer, Telegram users will have access to the best artificial intelligence technology on the market. Elon Musk and I have agreed on a year-long partnership to offer xAI's Grok chatbot to our billion-plus users and integrate it into all Telegram applications. - Durov wrote.

He stressed that this also strengthens Telegram's financial position.

We will receive $300 million in cash and shares from xAI, plus 50% of the revenue from xAI subscriptions sold through Telegram - he added.

As a reminder, Telegram is going to raise $1.5 billion in bonds, despite the legal problems of CEO Pavel Durov.