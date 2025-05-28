Elon Musk's artificial intelligence chatbot will appear in Telegram

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 10875 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 24344 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 30242 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 49062 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 114922 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 59991 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 117880 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 171192 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 113143 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107941 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.3m/s
77%
745mm
Popular news

Railway in three regions came under enemy attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia

May 28, 05:29 AM • 16484 views

Drone attack in the Moscow region: the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported what was hit and why it is important

May 28, 06:58 AM • 13066 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

May 28, 07:26 AM • 54549 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

May 28, 07:37 AM • 32442 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 56792 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 4554 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 117880 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 133168 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 138731 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 171192 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 6602 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 57142 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 42581 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 48053 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 116182 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence chatbot will appear in Telegram

Kyiv • UNN

 • 792 views

Pavel Durov and Elon Musk have agreed on cooperation, thanks to which the Grok chatbot will appear in Telegram. Telegram will receive $300 million and 50% of the revenue from xAI subscriptions.

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence chatbot will appear in Telegram

Telegram founder Pavel Durov announced that he has agreed with billionaire Elon Musk on cooperation. Telegram will have a chatbot with artificial intelligence. This is reported by UNN with reference to Pavel Durov's message in Telegram.

This summer, Telegram users will have access to the best artificial intelligence technology on the market. Elon Musk and I have agreed on a year-long partnership to offer xAI's Grok chatbot to our billion-plus users and integrate it into all Telegram applications.

 - Durov wrote.

He stressed that this also strengthens Telegram's financial position.

We will receive $300 million in cash and shares from xAI, plus 50% of the revenue from xAI subscriptions sold through Telegram 

- he added.

As a reminder, Telegram is going to raise $1.5 billion in bonds, despite the legal problems of CEO Pavel Durov.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

EconomyTechnologies
Pavel Durov
Elon Musk
Telegram
Brent
$64.36
Bitcoin
$108,104.80
S&P 500
$5,919.33
Tesla
$361.21
Газ TTF
$36.99
Золото
$3,330.95
Ethereum
$2,657.25