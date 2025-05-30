Elon Musk talked about a bruise under his eye during a farewell press conference at the White House
Billionaire Elon Musk said he got a bruise under his eye after asking someone to punch him in the face. According to him, even a five-year-old child can hit in the face.
Billionaire, head of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk appeared at a press conference at the White House with a bruise under his eye. This is reported by UNN with reference to ABC News.
When asked by reporters what happened to his eye, Musk said he was punched in the face.
I said, "Come on, hit me in the face." And he did
He added that, "it turns out, even a five-year-old child can hit you in the face."
Elon Musk is leaving his position as head of the US Department of Government Efficiency, but will continue to be an advisor to Trump. The President presented Musk with a golden key to the White House.
