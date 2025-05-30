$41.530.06
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
04:58 PM

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Elon Musk talked about a bruise under his eye during a farewell press conference at the White House

Kyiv

 312 views

Billionaire Elon Musk said he got a bruise under his eye after asking someone to punch him in the face. According to him, even a five-year-old child can hit in the face.

Elon Musk talked about a bruise under his eye during a farewell press conference at the White House

Billionaire, head of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk appeared at a press conference at the White House with a bruise under his eye. This is reported by UNN with reference to ABC News.

Details

When asked by reporters what happened to his eye, Musk said he was punched in the face.

I said, "Come on, hit me in the face." And he did

He added that, "it turns out, even a five-year-old child can hit you in the face."

Let us remind you

Elon Musk is leaving his position as head of the US Department of Government Efficiency, but will continue to be an advisor to Trump. The President presented Musk with a golden key to the White House.

When Musk entered Trump's orbit of influence, he began using drugs more intensively - NYT30.05.25, 19:41 • 1930 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

