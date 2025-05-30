Elon Musk talked about a bruise under his eye during a farewell press conference at the White House

Billionaire, head of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk appeared at a press conference at the White House with a bruise under his eye. This is reported by UNN with reference to ABC News.

When asked by reporters what happened to his eye, Musk said he was punched in the face.

I said, "Come on, hit me in the face." And he did

He added that, "it turns out, even a five-year-old child can hit you in the face."

Elon Musk is leaving his position as head of the US Department of Government Efficiency, but will continue to be an advisor to Trump. The President presented Musk with a golden key to the White House.

