Elon Musk announced plans to develop a children's AI-based application Baby Grok

American billionaire Elon Musk announced plans to create a new artificial intelligence application called Baby Grok, aimed at a child audience. He announced this on the social network X, writes UNN.

My xAI team and I are going to create Baby Grok — an application dedicated to content for children - Musk noted.

The project will be implemented by his startup xAI, created in 2023 as an alternative to leading AI developers like OpenAI. Details of the future project are currently unknown.

The Grok application is already integrated into the X social network and is available to users with a paid Premium+ subscription.

Recall

Elon Musk stated that he plans to hold a Tesla shareholder vote on investments in the xAI startup. This will deepen xAI's integration into Musk's business empire, despite the lack of merger plans.