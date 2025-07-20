Elon Musk announced plans to develop a children's AI-based application Baby Grok

$41.870.00
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 09:47 PM • 14155 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM • 40729 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM • 30147 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 32512 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 98918 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 223517 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 108652 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 98916 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 97075 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 77770 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ship ran aground in Sweden: 87 people evacuated
Alliance must follow Ukraine's innovations - NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe
Tourist boat capsizes in Vietnam: at least 27 dead, including children
Explosions, fires in buildings, burning cars: UAVs attacked Moscow and Moscow Oblast
"Sleeping Prince" dies in Saudi Arabia after more than 20 years in a coma
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 223514 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the military
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Usyk
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Denys Shmyhal
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
United States
London
Sweden
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closed
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concert
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmother
Elon Musk announced plans to develop a children's AI-based application Baby Grok

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

Elon Musk announced plans to create a new artificial intelligence-based application called Baby Grok, aimed at a child audience. The project will be implemented by his startup xAI, founded in 2023.

Elon Musk announced plans to develop a children's AI-based application Baby Grok

American billionaire Elon Musk announced plans to create a new artificial intelligence application called Baby Grok, aimed at a child audience. He announced this on the social network X, writes UNN.

My xAI team and I are going to create Baby Grok — an application dedicated to content for children

- Musk noted.

The project will be implemented by his startup xAI, created in 2023 as an alternative to leading AI developers like OpenAI. Details of the future project are currently unknown. 

The Grok application is already integrated into the X social network and is available to users with a paid Premium+ subscription.

Recall

Elon Musk stated that he plans to hold a Tesla shareholder vote on investments in the xAI startup. This will deepen xAI's integration into Musk's business empire, despite the lack of merger plans.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
Tesla, Inc.
OpenAI
Elon Musk
Tesla
