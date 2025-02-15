Elimination of the consequences of an enemy drone strike on the Chornobyl NPP continues, radiation background is normal - SES

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service continue to eliminate the consequences of a Russian drone strike on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The radiation background at the industrial site near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant does not exceed permissible values. This was announced by the head of the State Emergency Service Andriy Danik, UNN reports.

As of 15:00, there is no insulation burning, and the climbers are working to partially open the shelter structures and fill the voids with fire extinguishing agents, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the work of the SES specialists is complicated by subzero temperatures, snow and icing of the structure. Rescuers are working directly outside the protective structure - at an altitude of more than 100 meters.

It is also reported that air quality is constantly monitored. The radiation background at the industrial site near the Chornobyl NPP does not exceed the permissible values.

Recall

On February 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat a Russian attack drone with an explosive device had hit a protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

Also, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that an explosion occurred at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on the night of February 14 over the sarcophagus protecting the remains of reactor No. 4.