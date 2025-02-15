Elimination of the consequences of an enemy drone strike on the Chornobyl NPP continues, radiation background is normal - SES

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 2492 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 46319 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 71008 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105201 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 73790 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117015 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100971 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113057 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116704 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153057 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109826 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 85701 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 52684 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 80630 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 39474 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105226 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117028 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153067 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143749 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176102 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 39474 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 80630 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134141 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136046 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164318 views
Elimination of the consequences of an enemy drone strike on the Chornobyl NPP continues, radiation background is normal - SES

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35665 views

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service are eliminating the consequences of a Russian drone strike on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, working at an altitude of more than 100 meters. The radiation background at the industrial site remains normal despite the difficult weather conditions.

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service continue to eliminate the consequences of a Russian drone strike on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The radiation background at the industrial site near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant does not exceed permissible values. This was announced by the head of the State Emergency Service Andriy Danik, UNN reports.

As of 15:00, there is no insulation burning, and the climbers are working to partially open the shelter structures and fill the voids with fire extinguishing agents,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that the work of the SES specialists is complicated by subzero temperatures, snow and icing of the structure. Rescuers are working directly outside the protective structure - at an altitude of more than 100 meters. 

It is also reported that air quality is constantly monitored. The radiation background at the industrial site near the Chornobyl NPP does not exceed the permissible values. 

Recall

On February 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedthat a Russian attack drone with an explosive device had hit a protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

Also, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that an explosion occurred at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on the night of February 14 over the sarcophagus protecting the remains of reactor No. 4.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine

