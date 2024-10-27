Electronic permit for weapons will be available in Diia
Kyiv • UNN
Users will be able to receive digital extracts from the Unified Register of Weapons and control the validity of permits.
The Diia application will soon allow users to view information about weapons. Users will also be able to order a digital extract from the Unified Register of Weapons, which will help to monitor the validity of the permit in time. This was announced by Valeria Tkach, Deputy Director of Electronic Services Development at the Ministry of Digital Transformation, during a telethon, UNN reports.
"The Diia app will display information about the weapon," Tkach said.
According to her, it will be a register where you can view all relevant information about weapons: type, model, serial number, and status.
"As for weapons permits, it will contain information only on existing permits, their status: active, suspended or canceled. The validity period of the permit will also be indicated for control purposes to renew it in a timely manner," she added.
Tkach emphasized that it will also be possible to order an extract from the Unified Register of Weapons and the document will be in digital form.
Recall
Ukrainians have already filed almost 476 thousand applications for various types of weapons permits through the Unified Register of Weapons.