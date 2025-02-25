Electricity consumption is decreasing, but there are forced outages in Odesa region - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption in Ukraine is currently showing a downward trend due to warming in some regions, schedules for the population are not announced, but in Odesa region there are forced blackouts due to the consequences of the Russian attack, the need for economical consumption remains, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

"Due to the consequences of previous drone attacks on power facilities in Odesa region, the distribution system operator (oblenergo) is forced to apply network restrictions that cause a part of consumers to lose power, both industrial and domestic," the statement said.

Repair work in the region, as noted, continues.

"Electricity consumption is showing a downward trend. Today, February 25, as of 9:30 a.m., its level was 4.1% lower than at the same time on the previous day, Monday. The reason for these changes is a significant warming in some regions of Ukraine," Ukrenergo said.

Yesterday, February 24, the daily maximum consumption was reportedly in the evening - 1.5% lower than the maximum of the previous business day.

Ukraine's power system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency repairs at power facilities are ongoing.

As reported by Ukrenergo, on February 25, no power outages are currently expected for household consumers, while power restrictions will be applied to industry and business from 05:00 to 08:00 and from 15:00 to 24:00.

The need for economical consumption remains. Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time today between 15:00 and 24:00 - Ukrenergo emphasized.

They also noted that the situation in the power system may change.