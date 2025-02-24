Ukrenergo announces power restrictions for business: when and why

Tomorrow, Ukraine will introduce power restriction measures for business and industry, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

According to the company, the time of application of restrictions:

- 05:00 - 08:00

- 15:00 - 24:00

No disconnections of household consumers are currently expected, Ukrenergo added.

The reason for the temporary restrictions is the damage to energy facilities caused by Russian missile and drone attacks. Power engineers are working to restore the equipment damaged by the enemy as soon as possible - the company summarized.

Only shelling leads to the need for temporary restriction of electricity supply - Ministry of Energy