Electricity consumption continues to grow: situation in the power system

Electricity consumption in Ukraine today continues to grow amid a cold snap, and the need for economical consumption remains, so it is necessary to limit the use of powerful equipment from 7:00 to 22:00, NPC Ukrenergo reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Electricity consumption continues to grow. (...) The reason for these changes is a decrease in the average daily air temperature throughout Ukraine - Ukrenergo said.

Today, on February 5, as of 7:30 a.m., the consumption level was 2.8% higher than at the same time the previous day. And yesterday, February 4, the daily maximum was in the morning - 3.4% higher than the maximum on Monday.

As noted, the Ukrainian power system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency repair work at power facilities continues.

"Please consume electricity very sparingly between 7:00 and 22:00. If possible, do not use powerful electrical appliances during this period and do not turn on several such devices at the same time," the company urged.

They added that "the situation in the power system may change.

