Electric transport stopped in Kherson due to emergency shutdown

Electric transport is not running in Kherson due to an emergency shutdown. This was announced by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

"We waited for more than two hours to restore traffic, but the damage to the power grid was much more complicated. Specialists are working to fix them," said the head of Kherson MVA.

According to Mrochko, the trolleybuses will not be running today. They are being brought to the depot.

"We will inform you additionally when the electric transport will be restored in the city," the statement said.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson MVA, reported that Kherson has experienced power outages as a result of enemy shelling, and that water supply may also be interrupted.