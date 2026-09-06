Russia has formed the lists of the United Russia party for the pseudo-elections to the State Duma, including officials sent from Moscow and effectively depriving local collaborators of representation. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the "electoral lists" of Putin’s party in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine were headed not by local collaborators, but by "varangians" from Russia: State Duma deputy Viktor Vodolatsky, former Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova, deputy Vyacheslav Nikonov, and Chief of Staff of the Russian Navy, Admiral Vladimir Kasatonov.

Unlike the regions of Russia itself, where the lists are traditionally headed by local leaders, the Kremlin has applied a completely different approach in the seized Ukrainian territories. Russian propaganda is trying to present the appearance of Moscow officials as "successful integration" and "Moscow’s special attention." However, the real reason is the opposite — it is hands-on governance, total distrust of local gauleiters, and the strengthening of direct control by the Kremlin - the CCD points out.

The center advises remembering that the organization and conduct of any Russian "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are absolutely illegal, grossly violate international law, and have no legal force whatsoever.

As a reminder

The occupation "authorities" of Donetsk region announced early voting for the Russian State Duma starting on August 30.

The Central Election Commission recognized the "elections" to the State Duma of the Russian Federation in the occupied territories as illegitimate and called on Ukrainians to refrain from participating.