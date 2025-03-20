Election promise: Trump to sign executive order today to eliminate US Department of Education - CNN
Donald Trump will sign an executive order on March 20 to begin the liquidation of the US Department of Education. Full closure will require congressional approval of the law.
US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday, March 20, to begin the process of eliminating the US Department of Education. This is reported by CNN with reference to representatives of the Trump administration, informs UNN.
It is noted that in this way Trump is starting the process of fulfilling one of his main campaign promises. According to the publication, he is going to take this step during a daytime event in the White House.
Although it will take an act of Congress to completely close the Ministry of Education, the president will order Minister Linda McMahon to take "all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and return educational powers to the states"
Earlier, Linda McMahon said that almost 50% of the department's staff has been reduced, and this is "the first step towards eliminating what I consider bureaucratic bloating".
In February, Elon Musk's attempts to reduce US spending led to a series of cuts in the Department of Education totaling more than $900 million. Thus, the Ministry of Education "terminated" 89 contracts, as well as 29 grants related to training on diversity and equality.
