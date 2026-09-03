Elderly, people with reduced mobility and seriously ill patients — Ukraine has managed to bring back 13 more citizens from the occupation

Another 13 of our citizens have returned from the occupied territories to territory under the control of the Government of Ukraine. As reported by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, among those who returned today are elderly people, persons with reduced mobility, and individuals with serious illnesses, reports UNN.

The oldest person is 87, and the youngest is 27. Some of them will be hospitalized immediately upon arrival for further treatment. Among the 13 evacuees is a couple from Kherson who, just before the invasion on February 24, 2022, went out of the city to their country house. And they found themselves under occupation... Only now, after many days on the evacuation route and four and a half difficult years under occupation, were they able to breathe a sigh of relief upon setting foot on free Ukrainian soil - Lubinets reported.

The Ombudsman thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross, representatives of government agencies, humanitarian organizations, medical professionals, social workers, and every specialist involved in this process.

Every evacuation is the result of persistent work and joint efforts to protect the rights of our citizens. Behind every return is a separate human story and a great collective effort: constant communication and coordination with all participants in this complex process. It includes collecting and verifying information, maintaining contact with relatives, assisting in the restoration of documents and the issuance of return certificates at Ukrainian diplomatic missions in the Republic of Belarus, planning routes, organizing transportation, and resolving issues related to medical assistance after crossing the border - Lubinets concluded.

Ukraine has managed to bring back five more children from the occupied territories and Russia. The Ombudsman shared their stories