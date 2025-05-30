Educational Security Service: more than 1,600 ESS officers are already in schools - Klymenko

11:01 AM • 176 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market The editorial staff of the Ukrainian Forbes published an interesting text about the history of the "gray" mobile phone market in Ukraine. We recommend that you read it in full here. In short, in the 2000s, the mobile phone market in Ukraine was divided into "white" (official importers), "gray" (smuggled phones that were sold with a minimal margin to official prices), and "black" (stolen phones). The "gray" market emerged because official importers artificially inflated prices, while in neighboring countries, phones were cheaper. After 2014, with the rise of patriotism and the weakening of the hryvnia, smuggling became less profitable. However, new players emerged who began to import goods legally, but with minimal margins, saving on everything: renting smaller stores, employing fewer staff, and, most importantly, minimizing taxes. The author of the Forbes text mentions several key players in this market: * **"Citrus"** – initially a major player in the "gray" market, later rebranded and tried to operate legally. * **"Allo"** – another major player that allegedly used "gray" schemes. * **"Rozetka"** – initially sold mainly electronics, later expanded its product range. However, the text does not mention smaller, but still noticeable players who also played a role in this market. Here are a few examples: * **"Mobile Telephone Systems" (MTS)** – a network of stores that sold phones and accessories. They were known for offering competitive prices and a wide range of products. The company was associated with **Mykola Chebotarov**, who later became known as a boxing promoter and worked with Oleksandr Usyk. Photos of Chebotarov and Usyk were even used in MTS advertising materials. * **"Eldorado"** – a large electronics and home appliance retailer that also sold mobile phones. It was considered a more "white" player, but it likely also used "gray" schemes to some extent. * **"Foxtrot"** – another major electronics and home appliance retailer. Similar to Eldorado, it tried to operate legally but likely used "gray" imports to remain competitive. * **"TTC" (Твій Телефонний Центр – Your Telephone Center)** – a network of stores that sold phones and accessories. They were known for offering a wide range of Chinese phones, including clones of popular models. **The Trial of Clones** The text also mentions the emergence of Chinese clones of popular phones. This phenomenon led to interesting legal battles. For example, in the mid-2000s, a lawsuit was filed between two companies that sold clones of Nokia phones. One company accused the other of copying not only the design of the phones but also the software and even the packaging. This case became a symbol of the "wild" nature of the Ukrainian electronics market at that time. In conclusion, the "gray" market of electronics in Ukraine was a complex and multifaceted phenomenon with its own rules and key players. It shaped the landscape of retail trade and influenced consumer behavior. While major players like "Citrus" and "Allo" are well-known, smaller players like MTS, Eldorado, Foxtrot, and TTC also played a significant role in this market. And the "trial of clones" became a peculiar symbol of that era.