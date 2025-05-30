Educational Security Service: more than 1,600 ESS officers are already in schools - Klymenko
In Ukraine, officers of the Educational Security Service conducted thematic safety lessons in schools. To date, more than 1,600 security officers are on duty in educational institutions.
Officers of the Educational Security Service during the current week conducted a lesson in secondary schools dedicated to safety on the roads, near water bodies and at home. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko in Telegram.
According to him, today more than 1,600 SOB officers are already serving in secondary schools.
This was the first year of operation of the Educational Security Service in Ukrainian general secondary education institutions. And we already see the result - children are not afraid to turn to the officer. And the officer is no longer "someone in uniform", but someone who is nearby. And who will remind you in time: "stop, think, choose a safe option"
Each of the officers, the minister added, underwent special selection and professional training to effectively respond to any security challenges.
I am grateful to every officer who took on this responsibility. And I appeal to parents: continue at home what our officers started at school. Talk to your children about safety. The loudest voice is yours
The SBU and the National Police held an online lesson for schoolchildren about the threats of recruitment by the Russian Federation. The students were told how to recognize the danger and what to do in case of attempts to involve them in sabotage.