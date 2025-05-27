$41.570.06
Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 8930 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
08:04 AM • 28122 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 87493 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 171902 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 157410 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 166900 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 159332 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 112292 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 99486 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 89164 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi has stated an abnormal number of young people are considering studying abroad.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 916 views

The educational environment must be modernized to remain relevant, stated Oksen Lisovyi. 1 billion hryvnias has already been allocated to equip laboratories for 140 pilot schools.

Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi has stated an abnormal number of young people are considering studying abroad.

The educational environment must constantly change to meet the challenges of the modern world. Currently, despite the anomalous number of domestic universities, a large proportion of Ukrainian applicants, even before the full-scale war, chose foreign universities for admission. Therefore, the country must ensure that the Ukrainian university becomes a magnet for our youth, even those currently living abroad. This was stated by the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi during the conference "Education of New Ukraine", reports UNN.

Details

The educational environment is a world in which we immerse our children with the belief that in this world they will acquire everything necessary for success, happiness and harmony.

– said Lisovyi.

He emphasized that the educational environment must "change and modernize along with the world" in order not to lose its relevance and not become a threat to development.

Educational systems have no chance of success without constant rethinking and change. Conservative approaches in education not only become irrelevant, they pose a threat to development

– the minister emphasized.

Lisovyi paid special attention to the importance of modern equipment in schools.

First of all, children need to be "befriended" with research equipment, more than "they are friends with their phone. And it's real

– he said.

Lisovyi said that "1 billion subventions - half a billion from the state and half a billion from the World Bank - went to equip laboratories for 140 pilot schools." A new approach to the organization of school laboratories, workshops and libraries is also being formed.

Regarding higher education, Lisovyi noted that Ukraine has an anomalously large number of universities, but our youth continues to choose foreign universities.

We are a country with an anomalously high number of universities per capita, but for some reason an anomalous number of Ukrainian youth, compared to other developed countries, are considering the possibility of entering foreign universities. Now there is a war - it is clear. But I'm talking about the pre-war period

- he noted.

Lisovyi expressed confidence that the Ukrainian university can become a magnet for young people abroad and children of the Ukrainian diaspora.

Concluding his speech, Lisovyi added that stability can only be achieved now through perfection to change.

The ability to manage change is to be part of the information structure of the world. To do this, you should accept change as a vital necessity

- the minister noted.

He thanked the teachers, scientists, administrators and managers, as well as the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister for their support and leadership.

I am convinced that someday we will be proud of how, at the same time - from above, we imposed on the life and existence of our country - we jointly laid the foundations of a new world.

– Lisovyi summarized.

Education of the future: Shmyhal spoke about how much Ukraine has invested in the knowledge, safety and development of children27.05.25, 13:11 • 1270 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyEducation
Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych
World Bank
Ukraine
