Ecuador accuses US agents of attempting to infiltrate consulate in Minneapolis

Photo: CNN

Ecuador's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported an incident at its diplomatic mission in the United States, where an agent of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) attempted to enter the premises. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Official Quito has already sent a note of protest to the US Embassy, considering these actions an attempted invasion and a violation of diplomatic immunity.

Protection of citizens and diplomatic response

Consulate staff blocked the ICE representative's entry, which ensured the safety of Ecuadorian citizens who were in the building at the time of the incident. The statement from the Ecuadorian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes the unacceptability of such steps and demands that Washington guarantee that such incidents will not be repeated in the future.

How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency

The attempted entry occurred against the backdrop of a large-scale deportation operation, which, by order of President Donald Trump, is being carried out by about 3,000 armed agents in Minnesota. The US State Department and Department of Homeland Security are currently refraining from official comments on the actions of their subordinates in Minneapolis.

