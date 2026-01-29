Ecuador accuses US agents of attempting to infiltrate consulate in Minneapolis

$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
12:09 AM • 1584 views
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
January 28, 07:02 PM • 10344 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
January 28, 06:50 PM • 14063 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
January 28, 06:25 PM • 12752 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
January 28, 06:10 PM • 12948 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
January 28, 03:19 PM • 16083 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
January 28, 03:18 PM • 18332 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
January 28, 02:57 PM • 13646 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM • 24899 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 24228 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
0m/s
100%
735mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Another day with and without schedules: tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout UkraineJanuary 28, 04:40 PM • 4256 views
Neither hypothermia nor an icy apartment: Police reveal circumstances of 88-year-old woman's death in Kyiv's Podil districtPhotoJanuary 28, 05:00 PM • 5170 views
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 8934 views
Russia lost two aircraft at once - Su-30 and Su-3408:56 PM • 3318 views
German Chancellor Merz calls on Europe to compete amid record-weak dollar09:19 PM • 2990 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 34918 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 64058 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 91041 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 70408 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 89020 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Berlin
Greenland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 9002 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 38097 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 36660 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 43310 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 45940 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Sukhoi Su-30
Su-34

Ecuador accuses US agents of attempting to infiltrate consulate in Minneapolis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Ecuador's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported an attempt by an ICE agent to enter their consulate in Minneapolis. Official Quito sent a note of protest, considering this a violation of diplomatic immunity.

Ecuador accuses US agents of attempting to infiltrate consulate in Minneapolis
Photo: CNN

Ecuador's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported an incident at its diplomatic mission in the United States, where an agent of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) attempted to enter the premises. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Official Quito has already sent a note of protest to the US Embassy, considering these actions an attempted invasion and a violation of diplomatic immunity.

Protection of citizens and diplomatic response

Consulate staff blocked the ICE representative's entry, which ensured the safety of Ecuadorian citizens who were in the building at the time of the incident. The statement from the Ecuadorian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes the unacceptability of such steps and demands that Washington guarantee that such incidents will not be repeated in the future.

How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency26.01.26, 13:38 • 69687 views

The attempted entry occurred against the backdrop of a large-scale deportation operation, which, by order of President Donald Trump, is being carried out by about 3,000 armed agents in Minnesota. The US State Department and Department of Homeland Security are currently refraining from official comments on the actions of their subordinates in Minneapolis. 

In Minnesota, hundreds of businesses closed in protest against ICE raids24.01.26, 02:50 • 9758 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
United States Department of Homeland Security
Minnesota
United States Department of State
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Ecuador