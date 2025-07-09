ECtHR decision will be the basis for the work of the special tribunal on aggression - Sokorenko

The decision of the European Court of Human Rights to recognize systemic and massive human rights violations committed by Russia in the occupied territories will form the basis for the work of the Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression.

This was stated by Margarita Sokorenko, the Commissioner for European Court of Human Rights affairs, during an online briefing, as reported by UNN.

“In my opinion, this decision will also be very noticeable and useful in the work of the future Special Tribunal on aggression. A very large number of conclusions, both general and in terms of context, where the European Court described in great detail the context of Russia's armed aggression. It clearly indicated that since 2014, Russia has been carrying out a very coordinated, well-planned policy and strategy for seizing territories, attacking relevant settlements, civilian objects, and intimidating the population,” Sokorenko said.

According to her, the ECHR indicated that Russia's rhetoric clearly shows the goal of destroying Ukraine as a subject of international law and as an independent state.

“Therefore, such very clear conclusions, which are already enshrined in this decision, must undoubtedly become the basis for the work, consideration, and relevant proceedings in the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression. And I think that it will be so in the future,” Sokorenko added.

The European Court of Human Rights issued an unprecedented decision in the interstate case of Ukraine and the Netherlands against Russia, recognizing that since 2014, Russia has systemically violated human rights in the occupied territories, committed executions, torture, illegal deportations, and attacked civilian infrastructure. The Court separately emphasized that Russia's actions pose a threat to peaceful coexistence in Europe.

Ukraine plans to use the decision of the European Court of Human Rights regarding Russia's human rights violations in Ukraine as a basis for further diplomatic and sanction steps against Russia.