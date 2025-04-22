Ebay uses users' personal data to train AI: what it's about

Ebay has introduced a new section on artificial intelligence to its privacy policy, according to which the company has the right to use the personal data of its users to test its own artificial intelligence models.

UNN reports with reference to Der Spiegel.

Details

eBay warned its users in March of this year that it was updating its privacy policy. But the email did not explain what data was involved or what it would be used for.

This week it became known what the updated privacy policy is in effect on Ebay. This is a new section on artificial intelligence. Ebay warned that it reserves the right to use the personal data of its users. The goal is to train, test, verify and harmonize our eBay artificial intelligence models, as well as third-party artificial intelligence models and systems that the global e-commerce website uses for the purposes described in the relevant privacy policy.

In section 4 of the specified privacy policy, after clicking on "More about this topic", customers can see what personal data Ebay collects.

Here they are:

Name;

address;

phone number;

e-mail address;

username;

tax identification number;

As well as date of birth, information contained in identity documents, selfies, credit card and account numbers, transaction and payment information, bidding, purchase and sale information, chat and community discussion content.

In addition, in some cases: age, gender, country of birth, nationality, country of residence, employment status, marital status, interests and preferences.

