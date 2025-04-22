$41.380.02
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ebay uses users' personal data to train AI: what it's about

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4032 views

Ebay has updated its privacy policy, allowing user data to be used to train AI. Information is collected about name, address, contacts, transactions and more.

Ebay uses users' personal data to train AI: what it's about

Ebay has introduced a new section on artificial intelligence to its privacy policy, according to which the company has the right to use the personal data of its users to test its own artificial intelligence models.

UNN reports with reference to Der Spiegel.

Details

eBay warned its users in March of this year that it was updating its privacy policy. But the email did not explain what data was involved or what it would be used for.

This week it became known what the updated privacy policy is in effect on Ebay. This is a new section on artificial intelligence. Ebay warned that it reserves the right to use the personal data of its users. The goal is to train, test, verify and harmonize our eBay artificial intelligence models, as well as third-party artificial intelligence models and systems that the global e-commerce website uses for the purposes described in the relevant privacy policy.

DOGE gained access to confidential data of millions of immigrants in the USA22.04.25, 05:47 • 4058 views

In section 4 of the specified privacy policy, after clicking on "More about this topic", customers can see what personal data Ebay collects.

Here they are:

  • Name;
    • address;
      • phone number;
        • e-mail address;
          • username;
            • tax identification number;

               As well as date of birth, information contained in identity documents, selfies, credit card and account numbers, transaction and payment information, bidding, purchase and sale information, chat and community discussion content.

              In addition, in some cases: age, gender, country of birth, nationality, country of residence, employment status, marital status, interests and preferences.

              Let us remind you

              eBay planned to lay off 1,000 employees, approximately 9% of the workforce, due to rapid cost growth outpacing business growth. CEO Jamie Iannone also announced plans to reduce contracts with "alternative workforce".

              Are there fines for selling personal items on OLX in social networks – the answer of the State Tax Service08.04.25, 09:48 • 8160 views

              Ihor Telezhnikov

              Ihor Telezhnikov

              Technologies
