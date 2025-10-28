Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 in Turkey: 26 people sustained minor injuries

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Sındırgı region, Turkey, the day before. As a result of the event, 26 people sustained minor injuries and were hospitalized.

In Turkey, in the Sındırgı district of Balıkesir, a 6.1 magnitude earthquake occurred on the evening of October 27.

According to information on the website of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), underground tremors of magnitude 6.1 were recorded. The epicenter was in the city of Sındırgı (Turkish: Sındırgı).

Information about the victims of the earthquake: as of now, 26 injured people are officially known.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, who made a statement in the region, said:

All institutions and organizations quickly began to perform their duties in Sındırgı within the framework of Turkey's Emergency Response Plan. At the first stage, the necessary response measures were taken. Fortunately, there were no casualties in all provinces affected by the earthquake, primarily in our Sındırgı and Balıkesir. In Sındırgı, 26 of our citizens sustained minor injuries and sought medical attention. As reported by the Minister of Health, all of them have been discharged at the moment. - the official said.

