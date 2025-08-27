Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 occurred in Dagestan - EMSC (video)

On Tuesday, August 26, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 occurred in Dagestan. Minor tremors were felt on the surface in Makhachkala, reports a TASS correspondent. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Details

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the epicenter was in the Caspian Sea, 28 km east of Izberbash, at a depth of 10 km.

Local media report that tremors were felt in several districts of the republic.

In Makhachkala, some residents went out into the streets, fearing to stay indoors, expecting further tremors.

"Tremors were also felt in Chechnya, Astrakhan, Pyatigorsk, Aktau, Azerbaijan," Russian media write.

Recall

On the night of July 30, 2025, an earthquake of magnitude 8.8 occurred in Kamchatka, causing partial flooding of the Severo-Kurilsk port. A tsunami warning was issued for the USA, Japan, Canada, and South America.

This earthquake was the sixth strongest ever recorded, and the strongest since 2011, when a magnitude 9.0 earthquake hit northeastern Japan, causing a devastating tsunami and the Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster.

