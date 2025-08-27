Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 occurred in Dagestan - EMSC (video)

$41.430.15
Exclusive
05:12 PM • 34407 views
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
04:15 PM • 67949 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 46025 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 107564 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 136083 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 134203 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 55186 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 152145 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 63082 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 56450 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Mysterious beam of light in the sky over Ukraine: astronomer explained what it was
August 26, 12:23 PM
Orban "threatened" Zelenskyy over his statements regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline
August 26, 12:31 PM
Tragic death of a Ukrainian woman in the USA: 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska killed at a train station in North Carolina
August 26, 01:00 PM
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year
August 26, 01:17 PM
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every table
August 26, 02:05 PM
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
05:12 PM • 34407 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every table
August 26, 02:05 PM
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 107564 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 134203 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR
August 26, 08:06 AM
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationship
05:52 PM
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the year
August 26, 01:17 PM
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin Butler
August 26, 10:03 AM
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over Ukraine
August 26, 06:39 AM
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?
August 25, 02:33 PM
Hryvnia
Euro
Ammunition
United States dollar
Diia (service)

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 occurred in Dagestan - EMSC (video)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

On August 26, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 occurred in Dagestan, with its epicenter located in the Caspian Sea. Tremors were felt in several regions, including Makhachkala, Chechnya, and Azerbaijan.

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 occurred in Dagestan - EMSC (video)

On Tuesday, August 26, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 occurred in Dagestan. Minor tremors were felt on the surface in Makhachkala, reports a TASS correspondent. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Details

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the epicenter was in the Caspian Sea, 28 km east of Izberbash, at a depth of 10 km.

Local media report that tremors were felt in several districts of the republic.

In Makhachkala, some residents went out into the streets, fearing to stay indoors, expecting further tremors.

"Tremors were also felt in Chechnya, Astrakhan, Pyatigorsk, Aktau, Azerbaijan," Russian media write.

Recall

On the night of July 30, 2025, an earthquake of magnitude 8.8 occurred in Kamchatka, causing partial flooding of the Severo-Kurilsk port. A tsunami warning was issued for the USA, Japan, Canada, and South America.

This earthquake was the sixth strongest ever recorded, and the strongest since 2011, when a magnitude 9.0 earthquake hit northeastern Japan, causing a devastating tsunami and the Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster.

5.8 Magnitude Earthquake in Indonesia: Over 400 Injured and a Damaged Church
17.08.25, 11:54

Vita Zelenetska

