In Volyn, corruption schemes in the driving license examination reached the level of spy movies. Driving school employees, together with some employees of the Main Service Center (MSC), dressed paid customers in special clothes so that they could easily pass the exam. This was reported to UNN by a source in the Internal Security Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"Corruption schemes in Volyn have reached the level of spy movies. Driving school employees, along with some employees of the traffic police, would dress paid customers in special clothes. A phone was attached to a T-shirt or vest, which not only broadcasted a picture from the monitor online, but also vibrated to suggest the correct answers. Signals were sent by employees from another phone nearby. The exam cost $700 to pass," the source said.

The source of UNN also noted that the scheme was exposed by the Internal Security Department of the National Police, with the assistance of the SBU.

"The activity of the DVBs in the Service Centers has made the market for illegal license acquisition shake - now prices have doubled due to the increased risk of going to jail," the source added.

Addendum

An official of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine was exposed in the capital - he was detained while receiving a bribe for facilitating the export of antique cold steel weapons from Ukraine.