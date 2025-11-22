DZIDZIO co-founder Lesyk Turko dies - journalist

The death of Lesyk Turko, a Ukrainian musician and one of the founders of the band DZIDZIO, was announced on Saturday by journalist Maria Panchyshyn on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

"Our Lesyk Turko has died. I don't have the strength to write anything else yet," wrote Maria Panchyshyn.

She did not disclose the details of the circumstances.

Last December, it was reported that Oleh Turko (Lesyk) was admitted to intensive care due to cardiac arrest during Natalia Buchynska's concert. The musician was in serious condition in the cardiology department of one of Lviv's hospitals.

Reference

Oleh Turko, better known as Lesyk, was a Ukrainian musician and co-founder of the popular band DZIDZIO. He is credited with the beginning of the band's creative path and the formation of its style.