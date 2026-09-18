"Dynamo" will face "Shakhtar" as early as the Round of 16 — the Ukrainian Cup pairings have been determined

Today, September 18, the draw for the round of 16 of the 2026/2027 Ukrainian Cup took place, reports UNN.

Details

The following pairs were determined by the draw:

"Shakhtar" (Donetsk) - "Dynamo" (Kyiv);

LNZ (Cherkasy) - "Metalist” (Kharkiv);

"Trostianets”/"Chernihiv” - "Epitsentr” (Kamianets-Podilskyi);

"Polissia” (Zhytomyr) - "Novyi Rozdil” (Novyi Rozdil);

"Maiak” (Sarny) - "Kharkiv” (Kharkiv);

"Zoria” (Luhansk) - "Kryvbas” (Kryvyi Rih);

"Karpaty” (Lviv) - "Oleksandriia” (Oleksandriia);

"Livyi Bereh” (Kyiv) - "Veres” (Rivne).

The scheduled dates for the matches are October 27-29.

It should be noted that the round-of-32 match "Trostianets" - "Chernihiv" did not take place on September 17 due to a prolonged air raid alert. The new date for the match is October 6, with kickoff at 11:00 at the V.P. Kuts Stadium (Trostianets).

Ukrainian Football Cup: the Round of 32 matchups have been determined