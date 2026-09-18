"Dynamo" will face "Shakhtar" as early as the Round of 16 — the Ukrainian Cup pairings have been determined
Kyiv • UNN
In the Round of 16 of the Ukrainian Cup, the draw paired "Shakhtar" and "Dynamo". The matches are scheduled for October 27–29, while "Trostianets" and "Chernihiv" will play on October 6.
Today, September 18, the draw for the round of 16 of the 2026/2027 Ukrainian Cup took place, reports UNN.
Details
The following pairs were determined by the draw:
- "Shakhtar" (Donetsk) - "Dynamo" (Kyiv);
- LNZ (Cherkasy) - "Metalist” (Kharkiv);
- "Trostianets”/"Chernihiv” - "Epitsentr” (Kamianets-Podilskyi);
- "Polissia” (Zhytomyr) - "Novyi Rozdil” (Novyi Rozdil);
- "Maiak” (Sarny) - "Kharkiv” (Kharkiv);
- "Zoria” (Luhansk) - "Kryvbas” (Kryvyi Rih);
- "Karpaty” (Lviv) - "Oleksandriia” (Oleksandriia);
- "Livyi Bereh” (Kyiv) - "Veres” (Rivne).
The scheduled dates for the matches are October 27-29.
It should be noted that the round-of-32 match "Trostianets" - "Chernihiv" did not take place on September 17 due to a prolonged air raid alert. The new date for the match is October 6, with kickoff at 11:00 at the V.P. Kuts Stadium (Trostianets).
Ukrainian Football Cup: the Round of 32 matchups have been determined27.08.26, 15:00 • 6202 views