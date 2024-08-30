Dynamo Kyiv has learned the rivals in the renewed Europa League

Dynamo Kyiv has learned its rivals in the renewed Europa League. At the league stage, Oleksandr Shovkovsky's wards will play against 8 different teams in one match. This is reported by UNN with reference to the broadcast of the draw for the general stage of the Europa League.

Details

According to the draw, Dynamo will play against the following teams in the Europa League:

Italian Lazio (at home);

Italian side Roma, played by our compatriot Artem Dovbyk (away);

Hungarian Ferencvaros (at home);

Spanish Real Sociedad (away);

Czech Victoria Plzen (at home);

Turkish Galatasaray (away);

Latvian RFS (at home);

German side Hoffenheim (away).

Addendum

This year's UEFA Europa League draw has seen a dramatic change in the format of the tournament. Previously, 32 teams took part in the tournament, which were divided into 8 groups. In this draw, all matches of the general stage are played in a single league system, according to which each club plays one game with eight different opponents - four at home and four away.

The teams that will take places from 1 to 8 will automatically qualify for the 1/8 finals, and the teams that will take places from 9 to 24 will play paired head-to-head matches to reach the 1/8 finals. The rest will finish their performances in the European Cups. Starting from the 1/8 finals, the Europa League playoffs will follow the same pattern as before - two-match matches, the final will consist of one match.

The matches will be held from September 25/26, and the last rounds will be played at the end of January 2025.

Recall

"Dynamo Kyiv drew 1-1 with RB Salzburg in the second leg of the Champions League playoffs . The overall score was 1-3 in favor of the Austrians, and Dynamo will continue to play in the Europa League.