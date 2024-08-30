ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121251 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124421 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203130 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156128 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154200 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143528 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200644 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112501 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189105 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105144 views

Dynamo Kyiv has learned the rivals in the renewed Europa League

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10848 views

Dynamo Kyiv will play against 8 teams in the new format of the Europa League. The matches will take place from September 2024 to January 2025, including games against Lazio, Roma and Real Sociedad.

Dynamo Kyiv has learned its rivals in the renewed Europa League. At the league stage, Oleksandr Shovkovsky's wards will play against 8 different teams in one match. This is reported by UNN with reference to the broadcast of the draw for the general stage of the Europa League.

Details

According to the draw, Dynamo will play against the following teams in the Europa League:

  • Italian Lazio (at home);
  • Italian side Roma, played by our compatriot Artem Dovbyk (away);
  • Hungarian Ferencvaros (at home);
  • Spanish Real Sociedad (away);
  • Czech Victoria Plzen (at home);
  • Turkish Galatasaray (away);
  • Latvian RFS (at home);
  • German side Hoffenheim (away).

Addendum 

This year's UEFA Europa League draw has seen a dramatic change in the format of the tournament. Previously, 32 teams took part in the tournament, which were divided into 8 groups. In this draw, all matches of the general stage are played in a single league system, according to which each club plays one game with eight different opponents - four at home and four away.

The teams that will take places from 1 to 8 will automatically qualify for the 1/8 finals, and the teams that will take places from 9 to 24 will play paired head-to-head matches to reach the 1/8 finals. The rest will finish their performances in the European Cups. Starting from the 1/8 finals, the Europa League playoffs will follow the same pattern as before - two-match matches, the final will consist of one match.

The matches will be held from September 25/26, and the last rounds will be played at the end of January 2025.

Recall

"Dynamo Kyiv drew 1-1 with RB Salzburg in the second leg of the Champions League playoffs . The overall score was 1-3 in favor of the Austrians, and Dynamo will continue to play in the Europa League.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports

