During the searches, Tishchenko smashed his phone to avoid giving it as evidence - media

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89494 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 99987 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117779 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188229 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232683 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142873 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368808 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181692 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149596 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197889 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64027 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72048 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98234 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84168 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29894 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 89494 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84202 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 99989 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98259 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117780 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 204 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3720 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11406 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13062 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17115 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

During the searches, Tishchenko smashed his phone to avoid giving it as evidence - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13733 views

MP Mykola Tyshchenko smashed his phone during law enforcement searches to avoid providing it as evidence in the case related to his alleged involvement in the illegal detention of a former soldier in Dnipro.

During the searches, Tishchenko smashed his phone to avoid giving it as evidence - media

During the searches by law enforcement officers, MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who was notified of suspicion over the events in Dnipro, broke his phone to avoid providing it as evidence, journalist Konstantin Andriyuk reports UNN

 On his Telegram channel, Andriyuk posted a video of the search of MP Mykola Tyshchenko's house.

According to him,  the MP "does not want to give the material evidence and breaks his phone".

As the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office reported to UNN,  prosecutors are going to file a motion with the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv today to impose a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest on MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who was served with a notice of suspicion over the illegal detention of a former serviceman in Dnipro. 

Recall 

Earlier, a video was posted on social media showing the alleged bodyguards of MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who is in Dnipro, beating a man . The video shows unidentified men in military uniforms without insignia beating a man handcuffed. The attacked man was carrying a baby carriage. 

Later, a full version of the video with the conflict appeared, in which Tyshchenko also appears. As the media found out, the man who was handcuffed was a veteran of the  Kraken unit, Dmytro Pavlov. The conflict allegedly occurred because the MP was walking around the city in a military uniform, although he is not involved in military service and is not a veteran .

Local law enforcement officials said they did not cooperate with Tyshchenko. Police opened two criminal proceedings:  on the fact of inflicting light bodily harm and illegal deprivation of liberty. Tyshchenko himself explained the situation on social media by saying that "the military man allegedly attacked the police" and also stated that the military man was allegedly the head of security at the bot farm.

At the same time, Tyshchenko added that he had no security guards. Tyshchenko also claims that it was a provocation. According to him, Pavlov served in the Kraken unit, but was discharged due to his mother's health. Tyshchenko also emphasized that the victim is no longer a military man.

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak condemned the shameful behavior of MP Tyshchenko and his conflict with the military, hinting that law enforcement agencies should respond accordingly.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31