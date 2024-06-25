During the searches, Tishchenko smashed his phone to avoid giving it as evidence - media

During the searches by law enforcement officers, MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who was notified of suspicion over the events in Dnipro, broke his phone to avoid providing it as evidence, journalist Konstantin Andriyuk reports UNN.

On his Telegram channel, Andriyuk posted a video of the search of MP Mykola Tyshchenko's house.

According to him, the MP "does not want to give the material evidence and breaks his phone".

As the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office reported to UNN, prosecutors are going to file a motion with the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv today to impose a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest on MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who was served with a notice of suspicion over the illegal detention of a former serviceman in Dnipro.

Recall

Earlier, a video was posted on social media showing the alleged bodyguards of MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who is in Dnipro, beating a man . The video shows unidentified men in military uniforms without insignia beating a man handcuffed. The attacked man was carrying a baby carriage.

Later, a full version of the video with the conflict appeared, in which Tyshchenko also appears. As the media found out, the man who was handcuffed was a veteran of the Kraken unit, Dmytro Pavlov. The conflict allegedly occurred because the MP was walking around the city in a military uniform, although he is not involved in military service and is not a veteran .

Local law enforcement officials said they did not cooperate with Tyshchenko. Police opened two criminal proceedings: on the fact of inflicting light bodily harm and illegal deprivation of liberty. Tyshchenko himself explained the situation on social media by saying that "the military man allegedly attacked the police" and also stated that the military man was allegedly the head of security at the bot farm.

At the same time, Tyshchenko added that he had no security guards. Tyshchenko also claims that it was a provocation. According to him, Pavlov served in the Kraken unit, but was discharged due to his mother's health. Tyshchenko also emphasized that the victim is no longer a military man.

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak condemned the shameful behavior of MP Tyshchenko and his conflict with the military, hinting that law enforcement agencies should respond accordingly.