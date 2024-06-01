During the day, the Russian army shelled 10 communities of Sumy region

During June 1, the Russian army shelled the territory of the Sumy region 21 times. 62 explosions were recorded. Krasnopolskaya, Belopolskaya, Khotinskaya, Yunakovskaya, Miropolskaya, Esmanskaya, Svesskaya, Seredino-Budskaya, Velikopisarevskaya and Chupakhovskaya communities were under fire. this was reported in the Sumy Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

In the Krasnopol community, there was mortar fire (3 explosions), attacks with FPV kamikaze drones (3 explosions) and artillery (6 explosions).

The Belopolskaya community was hit using an FPV Drone (1 explosion), artillery fire was recorded (8 explosions).

Two mines were dropped by the Russian army on the territory of the Khotyn community.

From artillery, the Russian army opened fire on the territories of the Yunakovskaya Community (5 explosions), Miropolskaya (2 explosions) and Seredino-Budskaya (14 explosions).

Mortars were fired at the Esman community (9 explosions) and Svesskaya Community (5 explosions).

There was a missile strike (1 explosion) in the chupakhovsky community.

The attack using an FPV kamikaze drone was in the Velikopisarevskaya community (3 explosions).

An enemy missile was destroyed over Sumy region in the morning