An enemy missile was destroyed over Sumy region in the morning

On the morning of May 29, air defense forces shot down an enemy missile in the sky over Sumy region. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. UNN reports this with reference to the Sumy RMA.

This morning, on May 29, in the sky over Sumy region, the Air Defense Forces of the region destroyed an enemy missile - the RMA said in a statement.

It is noted that the consequences of the Russian attack are currently being clarified. Preliminary, there were no casualties.