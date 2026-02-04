During 2025, Russia involved more than 122 vessels managed by European companies in oil trade - Zelenskyy

Russia still uses various global jurisdictions, under various company guises, in particular, in 2025 alone, Russia involved more than 122 vessels managed by European legal owners and operators in oil trade. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

There was a report from Ukraine's foreign intelligence. An important part of the report is the Russian tanker fleet, which is operating, operating specifically for the war. Unfortunately, Russians still use various global jurisdictions, under various company guises. They use Europe, and this is very serious. In 2025 alone, Russia involved more than 122 vessels managed by European legal owners and operators in oil trade. This is a significant part of Russia's tanker fleet. - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that it is necessary for Europe to be much more active in countering the Russian tanker fleet.

I thank all partners who see it this way and who are ready to strengthen legislation to block tankers and confiscate Russian oil. We will work for this in a bilateral format. Active diplomatic work lies ahead. And it is important that our partners support our work with sufficient assistance to Ukraine, assistance right now. - added Zelenskyy.

As reported by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, Russia's combat losses are constantly increasing, and its economy is weakening, while Ukraine is intensifying its campaign of deep strikes against legitimate military targets on Russian territory.