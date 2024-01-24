Due to bad weather, 83 settlements in Lviv region are without power supply

In Lviv region, 83 settlements are without electricity due to bad weather . Of these, 48 are completely and 35 partially cut off, UNN reports.

As of this hour, 83 settlements in the Lviv region are without power due to wind gusts and snowfall. Of these, 48 are completely and 35 partially cut off. Most of them are in Mostyske, Zhovkva and Stryi directions - said Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration.

According to him, 18 teams of Lvivoblenergo are working to restore power supply. They involve 77 specialists and 27 units of equipment.