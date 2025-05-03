Dubois dreamed of victory over Usyk and already knows who he will fight in the next fight

$41.590.12
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
06:22 PM • 11233 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

06:05 PM • 20950 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 22277 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 37697 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 58656 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 72842 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 44563 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 51540 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 80293 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 148128 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Publications
Exclusives
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 21322 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 54663 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 45123 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 16099 views

Ukrainian diplomas will now be in digital format - government decision

May 2, 03:23 PM • 10346 views
There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 45133 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 54674 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 72842 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 64001 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 142262 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

06:47 PM • 6442 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 22277 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 16111 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 21331 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 22646 views
Dubois dreamed of victory over Usyk and already knows who he will fight in the next fight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

British boxer Daniel Dubois stated that after defeating Oleksandr Usyk, he is ready to meet Tyson Fury in the ring. The Usyk vs. Dubois fight will take place on July 19 in London.

Dubois dreamed of victory over Usyk and already knows who he will fight in the next fight

British boxer Daniel Dubois is confident in his victory in the upcoming fight against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and already knows who he will fight next. He said in an interview with Sky Sports, reports UNN.

Details

According to Dubois, after the victory over Usyk, he will meet his compatriot Tyson Fury in the ring.

I think Fury will definitely come back. When I beat Usyk, I can fight him. Who knows? There are so many top boxers in heavyweight now. Fury will be desperate to get back in the game

- said Dubois.

As you know, Tyson Fury announced the end of his boxing career. The decision was made after the second defeat by Oleksandr Usyk.

Let us remind you

World heavyweight boxing champions Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and Briton Daniel Dubois will hold the second head-to-head fight on July 19 in London. All four main heavyweight belts will be at stake: the Ukrainian currently holds the WBA, WBC and WBC titles, and Dubois owns the IBF championship.

Usyk ends his professional career: with whom will the last fights be held02.05.25, 10:45 • 2448 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Oleksandr Usyk
