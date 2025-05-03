Dubois dreamed of victory over Usyk and already knows who he will fight in the next fight

British boxer Daniel Dubois is confident in his victory in the upcoming fight against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and already knows who he will fight next. He said in an interview with Sky Sports, reports UNN.

According to Dubois, after the victory over Usyk, he will meet his compatriot Tyson Fury in the ring.

I think Fury will definitely come back. When I beat Usyk, I can fight him. Who knows? There are so many top boxers in heavyweight now. Fury will be desperate to get back in the game - said Dubois.

As you know, Tyson Fury announced the end of his boxing career. The decision was made after the second defeat by Oleksandr Usyk.

Let us remind you

World heavyweight boxing champions Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and Briton Daniel Dubois will hold the second head-to-head fight on July 19 in London. All four main heavyweight belts will be at stake: the Ukrainian currently holds the WBA, WBC and WBC titles, and Dubois owns the IBF championship.

