Dry but foggy in Ukraine: weather forecast for December 19

03:48 PM • 10860 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 19019 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 18280 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 33125 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 26419 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 16551 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 17667 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13589 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 26581 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11472 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Popular news
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 27612 views
Ministry of Justice launches first AI service for ordering forensic examinationsDecember 19, 10:39 AM • 9178 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideoDecember 19, 10:41 AM • 35561 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 34499 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 6698 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 33101 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 26572 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 34502 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 32007 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 58007 views
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 4270 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 60677 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 42510 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 40629 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 46804 views
Dry but foggy in Ukraine: weather forecast for December 19

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3070 views

On Friday, December 19, stable weather without precipitation will persist in Ukraine due to high atmospheric pressure. Dense fogs are possible on the Left Bank, in the west, and in Zhytomyr region, which will worsen visibility on the roads.

Dry but foggy in Ukraine: weather forecast for December 19

On Friday, December 19, the synoptic situation in Ukraine will remain stable - the weather will continue to be determined by a high atmospheric pressure field. This means that no precipitation is expected throughout the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrhydrometcenter.

Details

Forecasters report that today in the Left Bank, in the western regions and in Zhytomyr region, dense fog may form. They urge drivers to be especially careful on the roads, as visibility may significantly worsen, especially in the morning hours.

Temperature indicators across the country will vary significantly depending on the region:

  • During the day, in most of Ukraine, the temperature will be from -2 degrees to +3 degrees
    • In the western and southern regions, the air will warm up to +3...+8 degrees during the day
      • The most comfortable conditions are expected in Crimea: +7...+12 degrees during the day.

        The wind will be light, of variable directions, which will not make significant adjustments to the perceived temperature.

        Kyiv and Kyiv region

        Residents of the capital and Kyiv region are expected to have cloudy weather without precipitation.

        In the morning, fog will persist in some areas of the region, which may complicate traffic on the roads.

        The temperature in Kyiv region at night and during the day will be from -2 degrees to +3 degrees. In Kyiv itself, forecasters predict 0...+2 degrees both at night and during the day.

        The wind will remain light, of variable directions, with a speed of 3-8 m/s.

        General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities18.12.25, 16:30 • 58015 views

        Vita Zelenetska

        Weather and environment
        Ukrhydrometcenter
        Kyiv Oblast
        Crimea
        Ukraine
        Kyiv