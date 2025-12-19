Dry but foggy in Ukraine: weather forecast for December 19

On Friday, December 19, the synoptic situation in Ukraine will remain stable - the weather will continue to be determined by a high atmospheric pressure field. This means that no precipitation is expected throughout the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to Ukrhydrometcenter.

Details

Forecasters report that today in the Left Bank, in the western regions and in Zhytomyr region, dense fog may form. They urge drivers to be especially careful on the roads, as visibility may significantly worsen, especially in the morning hours.

Temperature indicators across the country will vary significantly depending on the region:

During the day, in most of Ukraine, the temperature will be from -2 degrees to +3 degrees

In the western and southern regions, the air will warm up to +3...+8 degrees during the day

The most comfortable conditions are expected in Crimea: +7...+12 degrees during the day.

The wind will be light, of variable directions, which will not make significant adjustments to the perceived temperature.

Kyiv and Kyiv region

Residents of the capital and Kyiv region are expected to have cloudy weather without precipitation.

In the morning, fog will persist in some areas of the region, which may complicate traffic on the roads.

The temperature in Kyiv region at night and during the day will be from -2 degrees to +3 degrees. In Kyiv itself, forecasters predict 0...+2 degrees both at night and during the day.

The wind will remain light, of variable directions, with a speed of 3-8 m/s.

