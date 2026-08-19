Drunk conductors beat up and threw a 15-year-old boy off the “Khmelnytskyi–Kyiv” train; they have already been dismissed

A post is circulating on social media claiming that a drunk male conductor and female conductor on the "Khmelnytskyi–Kyiv" train beat a 15-year-old teenager who was traveling with his mother and threw him out of the carriage. Ukrzaliznytsia assures that the conductors have already been dismissed, reports UNN.

Last night I witnessed some f***ed-up situation. Train 858K. Khmelnytskyi–Kyiv Pas. Carriage 1, Fastiv stop. A drunk male conductor and female conductor threw a boy about 15 years old right onto the ground. As it later turned out, the conductor hit the child so hard that the boy literally flew out of the train and fell onto the ground - people write on social media.

It is reported that afterward the conductors would not let the boy back into the carriage, even though he had a ticket and his mother was waiting for him in the carriage.

Ukrzaliznytsia responded to the post, noting that both conductors of this train had been dismissed from the company

"The information has been passed on to law enforcement agencies, and Ukrzaliznytsia will fully cooperate with the investigation into this incident. We apologized to the boy's mother and remain in contact with her," the company added.

Let us remind you

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained two teenagers who, according to the investigation, attacked women in the Podilskyi district. The offenders struck their victims with a knife and a knuckle-duster.