Drones attacked the Voronezh region of Russia
Kyiv • UNN
On Sunday night, air defense was deployed in the Voronezh region due to a drone attack. According to the governor of the region, several UAVs were destroyed, and there were no casualties or damage.
The Voronezh region of Russia was attacked by drones. The air defense forces worked to neutralize them. This was reported by the Governor of the Voronezh region Alexander Gusev and local Telegram channels, UNN reports.
Details
On Sunday, February 09, at 04:04 a.m., the Governor of Voronezh Region, Alexander Gusev, reported on his Telegram channel that the two houses were attacked by drones.
Ukrainian air defense forces detected and destroyed several UAVs in one of the districts of the region with the help of our aircraft
The official also said that, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage on the ground.
"The danger of drone attacks in the region remains," Gusev added.
