Drones attacked Russia at night: Moscow and several other regions were under attack
Russian regions were subjected to a massive drone attack. Moscow, Tula, Orel, Kursk, Belgorod and other regions were under attack. There are reports of downed drones and temporary restrictions at Vnukovo airport.
At night, Russia was attacked by drones. In particular, the Moscow region and Tula were attacked. The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that a total of 105 drones were shot down, reports UNN.
Head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko reported on Telegram that unknown drones attacked the objects of the military-industrial complex of Russia in the Moscow region, in Tula. Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense claims that from 00:00 to 05:30 Moscow time, duty air defense systems allegedly destroyed and intercepted 105 unmanned aerial vehicles of aircraft type:
- 35 UAVs – over the territory of the Moscow region;
- 14 UAVs – over the territory of the Oryol region;
- 12 UAVs – over the territory of the Kursk region;
- 11 UAVs – over the territory of the Belgorod region;
- 10 UAVs – over the territory of the Tula region;
- 9 UAVs – over the territory of the Kaluga region;
- 7 UAVs – over the territory of the Voronezh region;
- three UAVs each were destroyed over the territories of the Lipetsk and Smolensk regions;
- one UAV – over the territory of the Bryansk region.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that on the night of May 22, 28 drones were allegedly shot down on approach to Moscow.
TASS reported that Vnukovo Airport warned of delays in some flights due to restrictions on the reception and departure of aircraft.
Temporary restrictions on the reception and departure of aircraft were introduced at Vnukovo from 02:05 Moscow time. According to Rosaviation, at 05:55 Moscow time, the airport resumed operation.
The pro-Kremlin Mash reported that drones attacked Tula. Residents of the Soviet and Proletarian districts reported explosions. People from the Central and Zarechensky districts reported flashes from 02:00. Mash published a video of a drone attack on the Oryol region.
Addition
Yesterday, on May 21, at night, drones attacked military-industrial complex enterprises in Russia, in particular in the Oryol region.