The Khanskaya military airfield was attacked by drones in Adygea, near which a fire was recorded. This is reported by the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

Today, near the village of Khanska near Maikop, drones attacked the Khanska military airfield. Local authorities have not yet commented on the incident.

Khanskaya airfield is located 3 km east of Khanskaya village and 6 km northwest of the city of Maikop. According to open sources, the 272nd training aviation base is deployed on its territory, which is subordinated to the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School of Pilots.

Fires broke out in the rostov region of russia