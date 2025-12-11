$42.280.10
Drone hits house near Lviv: police identify those involved and UAV's route, and initiate legislative changes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2038 views

Police are investigating an attempted murder after a drone hit a house near Lviv, identifying the type of UAV and those involved. The National Police are initiating legislative changes to control the UAV sector, including their registration and responsibility for violations.

Drone hits house near Lviv: police identify those involved and UAV's route, and initiate legislative changes

After a drone hit a house near Lviv and the incident was classified as attempted murder, the search for those involved is ongoing, and the drone's route and type are being established, said Ivan Vyhivskyi, head of the National Police, adding that the police are initiating legislative changes regarding control in the UAV sphere, UNN reports.

Today's incident in Lviv region, where a drone hit a private house, once again confirmed that Ukraine needs updated and effective legislation in the field of unmanned aerial vehicle use. The police immediately launched an investigation into the attempted intentional murder. Primary investigative and operational measures are underway. We are establishing the type of drone, its route, and the individuals who may be involved.

- Vyhivskyi reported on Facebook.

However, according to him, "such a case demonstrates that without systemic control, the risks to the civilian population will only increase."

"That is why the National Police supports and initiates comprehensive legislative changes, including draft law No. 13600 registered in the Verkhovna Rada," the head of the National Police said and explained that it provides for:

  • mandatory registration of UAVs and their inclusion in the State Register of Aircraft;
    • state registration of drones in the National Police units;
      • standardization of flight rules, including identification of users and requirements for documents granting the right to fly;
        • administrative responsibility for operating unregistered drones, flying without documents or while intoxicated;
          • criminal liability if such violations cause harm to people or significant material damage.

            "This is the protection of Ukrainian citizens, which should become the norm in the post-war period. Drones will remain a part of our daily lives, so their use must be controlled and safe. The National Police will insist on the adoption of legislative changes that will ensure the protection of people and provide the state with tools for effective control in the UAV sphere," Vyhivskyi emphasized.

            Drone hit on house near Lviv classified as attempted murder - police11.12.25, 10:58 • 2948 views

            Julia Shramko

            SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
            Technology
            War in Ukraine
            National Police of Ukraine
            Verkhovna Rada
            Ukraine