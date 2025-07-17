Drone attacks car of Kherson's chief rabbi: video

On Thursday, July 17, Russians attacked the car of the chief rabbi of Kherson and Kherson region, Yosef-Yitzchak Wolff, with a drone. This was reported by the United Jewish Community of Ukraine (UJCU) in Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

"The car of the chief rabbi of Kherson and the region, Yosef-Yitzchak Wolff, was directly hit by a drone while driving," the report says.

It is noted that the rabbi himself and members of his family were in the car.

"Fortunately, everyone remained unharmed. The car was seriously damaged in the front," the UJCU added.

