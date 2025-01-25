Drone attack in Cherkasy region leads to blackouts

In Cherkasy region, a terrorist attack resulted in a power outage for some subscribers, including in the regional center. This was reported by the head of Cherkasy RMA Igor Taburets, UNN reports.

Details

Last night, Cherkasy region was the target of an enemy attack with the help of attack drones. Critical infrastructure was damaged, leading to power outages in the region, including the regional center.

Emergency services are working on the ground to eliminate the consequences of the attack and restore power supply to the affected customers.

Information on the extent of the damage is being clarified.

Details are expected later.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that there were explosions in Cherkasy.

