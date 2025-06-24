Drone attack: air defense systems are working over Kazan, a threat has been announced in two more regions of Russia

On the evening of June 24, at least six explosions rang out in the sky over Kazan - presumably, the air defense system was activated, shooting down drones. The "drone danger" regime has been in effect in the region for more than 10 hours, and the airport has been out of operation for more than three hours. Meanwhile, additional security measures have been introduced in the Penza and Saratov regions due to the threat of air attacks. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

An attack by UAVs is being repelled over Kazan. Residents heard at least 6 explosions in the sky. At the same time, the "drone danger" regime in Tatarstan has been in effect for more than 10 hours. Kazan airport has been closed for more than three hours. There has been no official information yet - the message says.

In addition, the "Carpet" plan has been extended in the Penza region.

... the sky is closed until midnight - said Governor Oleg Melnichenko.

The danger of a UAV attack has also been announced in the Saratov region, all emergency services have been put on full alert.

The SSU handed over to the museum a drone-"veteran" Sea Baby, which performed combat missions in the Black Sea