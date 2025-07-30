Drone and EW manufacturers allowed to include loan costs in the price of state contracts

The government has allowed drone and electronic warfare (EW) manufacturers to include loan costs in the price of state contracts, specifically up to 10% of the production cost, reported Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

"We support increasing the production of our own weapons. At the request of drone and EW manufacturers, the government has allowed including loan costs in the price of state contracts - up to 10% of the production cost," Svyrydenko reported on Telegram.

Also, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported that the government "allowed drone and EW manufacturers to include loan interest in the cost of production." "At the same time, a reasonable limit has been set. Loan costs are no more than 10% of the production cost," wrote the head of the Ministry of Defense.

Shmyhal explained that this new financial mechanism will enable Ukrainian manufacturers to create weapons and technologies more, faster, and more efficiently.

The Prime Minister noted that these measures will help defense enterprises develop and reduce financial pressure on them.

