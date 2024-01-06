Draft law on mobilization: the NBU is ready to join the discussion

The NBU has taken note of the draft law on mobilization. This was stated by the head of the NBU Andriy Pyshnyi and added: "If necessary, we will take part in the discussion," UNN reports with reference to "We are Ukraine".

"I think we should have discussions and exchange of views in the process of its elaboration in the parliament. Currently, the issue of mobilization is not within the competence of the National Bank. If there is a need - and it is likely to arise because the draft law contains some clauses - we will take part in the discussion. And I am convinced that this will lead us to the best possible solution," the NBU Governor said.

Recall

Among other points, the previous version of the draft law mentioned certain banking restrictions.

According to Roman Kostenko, a colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine and secretary of the parliamentary defense committee, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence is to make a decision on the scandalous updated draft law on mobilization next week.