Dozens of people are blocked due to a large-scale fire at a power plant in Moscow - rosmedia

A fire broke out in the Russian capital on the territory of an electric power plant. Dozens of people are trapped on the upper floors of the burning building, UNN reports, citing the Russian media.

Details

The fire has been assigned the third rank of complexity. Dozens of people are trapped in the building on the upper floors. Their exact number is unclear - Baza writes that there are about 30 people, Mash reports ten, Shot - 50.

According to Shot, two children and eight adults were poisoned by carbon monoxide. Mash wrote about 15 victims.

More than 60 firefighters and 16 pieces of equipment are working at the scene, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.