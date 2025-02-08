Dozens of people are blocked due to a large-scale fire at a power plant in Moscow - rosmedia

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 50656 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 99995 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103572 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 119710 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101178 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126920 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103056 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113252 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116870 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160443 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104517 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100587 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 75425 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108656 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102967 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 119710 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126920 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160443 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150686 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182849 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102967 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 108656 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137447 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139233 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167104 views
Dozens of people are blocked due to a large-scale fire at a power plant in Moscow - rosmedia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37170 views

A fire of the third degree of complexity has broken out on the territory of an electric power plant in Moscow. Between 10 and 50 people are trapped on the upper floors, and there are victims of carbon monoxide poisoning.

A fire broke out in the Russian capital on the territory of an electric power plant. Dozens of people are trapped on the upper floors of the burning building, UNN reports, citing the Russian media.

Details

The fire has been assigned the third rank of complexity. Dozens of people are trapped in the building on the upper floors. Their exact number is unclear - Baza writes that there are about 30 people, Mash reports ten, Shot - 50.

According to Shot, two children and eight adults were poisoned by carbon monoxide. Mash wrote about 15 victims.

More than 60 firefighters and 16 pieces of equipment are working at the scene, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World

